Faced with a pandemic, the Northshore Performing Arts Foundation goes virtual with weekly shows

Every week on Wednesday at 7pm

With the kick-off of our season so close, we can always use more help to ensure its success.



Are you a social media whiz? Is video creation your thing? If so, why not volunteer with us? We're looking for folks with mad Tik Tok and Instagram skills to help create promotional videos for our virtual concert series. If this is something that you're passionate about and would like to help promote the performing arts, please contact me at









You'll be treated to jazz, the blues, classical performers, a cappella artists and more. In December we are partnering with Emerald Ballet Theatre to bring you a virtual Nutcracker. Best of all; these performances will be FREE to you.With the kick-off of our season so close, we can always use more help to ensure its success.Are you a social media whiz? Is video creation your thing? If so, why not volunteer with us? We're looking for folks with mad Tik Tok and Instagram skills to help create promotional videos for our virtual concert series. If this is something that you're passionate about and would like to help promote the performing arts, please contact me at john@npacf.org

As you may imagine, planning for the future of a performing arts organization during Covid is a daunting adventure. In early March of this year we had a great slate of shows lined up for our 20-21 season and had to cancel all of them due to the pandemic. Fear not, however! The Board and I have been hard at work planning a future for NPAF and I'm excited to share some of that with you now.Since 2006, we have rented space at the Northshore Performing Arts Center at Bothell High School. The space is managed by the Northshore School District. Per directions from the governor, NSD has opted for a largely remote learning year, meaning there will be very little activity on campus, including the theatre. At this time, it looks like the theatre will be closed to us until Fall, 2021. We promise you that when reopening can safely happen, we will have a fantastic season just waiting in the wings for your enjoyment.