Bastyr Center for Natural Health offers Wellness Coaching as a free service

Throughout the last six months, many people have been dealing with increased stress, attempting to practice self-care, and struggling to maintain healthy relationships with family, friends, and/or work colleagues.





As the U.S. continues to navigate the uncharted waters, financial worries hampering the ability for people to seek help is still prevalent and organizations are stepping up to help.





Bastyr University, the leading naturopathic university in the U.S., is offering free services to local communities to help residents deal with the current situation as well as the future.





Bastyr Clinic offers free wellness coaching





Wellness Coaching – Staying Well through the Covid-19 Pandemic





The Bastyr Center for Natural Health is offering Wellness Coaching as a free service. While a $5-20 donation to the university is requested, no one will be turned away during this time.



Their wellness coaches support people in achieving specific goals in their personal wellness. Coaching goals may include:

Dealing with stress related to COVID-19 changes

Enhancing mindfulness practices

Creating healthy self-care practices while staying home

Improving relationships and social connection.

The clinic is ideally suited to provide short-term wellness coaching via online video meetings. Sessions are 45-minutes long, and typically meet once each week for no more than 10 weeks. Student coaches are supervised by a licensed mental health clinician who oversees the sessions. Supervisors may refer for counseling services if appropriate.



