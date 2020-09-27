Ahead of the Curve - Washington Women, 1910-2020
Sunday, September 27, 2020
Presented by John Hughes (Ahead of the Curve) and Legacy Washington.
Wednesday, September 30, 7-8pm
Washington has been Ahead of the Curve since it first granted women the right to vote in 1883.
In 1910, our state became the fifth to include women's suffrage in its constitution — a decade ahead of the nation. And Washington women keep blazing trails in fields from science to bridge building.
Discover the pioneering spirit of some larger-than-life women and little-known stories with big impacts on Washington, the nation and beyond.
Presented by John Hughes, Co-Author and Chief Historian Legacy Washington.
Find the Ahead of the Curve book here and virtual exhibit here
Sponsored by the Friends of the Mercer Island Library. In partnership with Mercer Island Historical Society.
