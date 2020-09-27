Reminder from Shoreline Schools: Learning Option preference survey closes Sunday night

Sunday, September 27, 2020

Shoreline Schools Superintendent Rebecca Miner is asking families to take their Learning Option Preference Survey (one minute), if they have not already done so. Over 5,500 submissions have been turned in so far. 

It will close at midnight Sunday night, September 27, 2020.

The survey is not a commitment to either option. The purpose of the survey is to give an estimated percentage range based on which way people are leaning at this point in time.

Details of each option are not available at this time, but will be shared well before families are asked to commit to a learning model for their children.

It is an intricate and complex process to develop two separate learning systems that will run concurrently with the same number of staff and resources. 
Some decisions will be contingent upon bargaining and other collaboration with our employee groups, and others will depend on the number of students we will estimate for each option. 
We also expect to receive updated health and safety protocols guidance next week from the Department of Health that will need to be incorporated into our plans. 
We deeply appreciate your patience and grace as we thoughtfully and thoroughly work through these processes.



