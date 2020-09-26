Jobs: City of Shoreline



GENERAL SUMMARY:



Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.



This position's focus is on conducting residential plan reviews (IRC) for compliance with locally adopted Washington State Building Codes. It will also provide backup for residential/plumbing/mechanical on-site inspections.

The incumbent will join a building plan review staff of three other seasoned plans examiners to support sustained local redevelopment construction growth in this inner-ring city of 55,000. The City is preparing for two Link Light Rail Stations and the School District touts an aggressive school facilities capital improvement plan. City Staff is proud of our customer service focused work ethic.A qualified applicant will have experience and skills in accurately checking building plans and specifications; interpreting, applying and enforcing applicable building codes; performing on-site inspections and customer service. Preferred experience involves electronic plan review and project management practice.DEFINITIONTo respond to inquiries from developers, contractors and the general public regarding building code compliance issues; to receive, review and approve building plans and applications for building permits; to serve as project manager for residential project review; to conduct on-site inspections of buildings for code compliance; and to perform a variety of plans examination tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the full journey level class within the Plans Examiner series. Employees within this class are distinguished from the Plans Examiner I by the level of supervision received and by the performance of the full range of duties as assigned including reviewing and approving building plans and specifications, and conducting on-site building inspections. Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work unit. This class is distinguished from the Plans Examiner III in that the latter performs plans examination work supporting building projects of greater scope at a higher level of responsibility and has supervisory responsibility.