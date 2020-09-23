Orb weaver web necklaces

Photo by Colleen Weum



I am so puzzled by the orb weavers this year. I received several photos like this recently. I have never seen an orb weaver create a necklace like this. Obviously there is web in the center because that's where the spider is sitting.Maybe the webs have always looked like this - but what makes the outer area so distinct?I really like orb weavers. They guard my front door every year and keep most of the little flying things out of my house. There are sometimes a couple of them and we often have to have discussions about where they can build and where they can anchor their webs.[Yes, I talk to spiders. I also talk to inanimate objects. Get over it.]This year there is a large one who anchored her web on the hand rail. I broke that strand and she wisely moved up and away but still near the door and the porch light. Yesterday, I realized that she was sharing or overlapping her web with a smaller orb weaver. And today there were three of them, working peacefully with small webs side by side.I haven't seen a flying creature in a week.I have to find the Spider Man and have him tell me what's happening.--Diane