Arson fire at former One Cup Coffee site

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

One Cup Coffee arson fire
Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire


Early this morning Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a structure fire. Upon arrival, the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire investigators determined that it was intentionally set. 

This arson happened at 16700 block of Aurora Ave N. It is the former location of One Cup Coffee. The owner has retired and sold his business to a local couple who are planning to open their own coffee shop there.

Investigators are going through video footage to look for and identify suspects.

If you have any information regarding this arson, contact King County Arson Investigator non-emergency line 206-263-2070.



