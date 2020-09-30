Arson fire at former One Cup Coffee site

One Cup Coffee arson fire

Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire





Early this morning Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a structure fire. Upon arrival, the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire investigators determined that it was intentionally set.





Investigators are going through video footage to look for and identify suspects.



If you have any information regarding this arson, contact King County Arson Investigator non-emergency line 206-263-2070.













This arson happened at 16700 block of Aurora Ave N. It is the former location of One Cup Coffee. The owner has retired and sold his business to a local couple who are planning to open their own coffee shop there.