Shoreline's Hannah Schink celebrates 100th birthday
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
“Try to enjoy life and pass that enjoyment on as much as you can,” said Hannah Schink, who celebrated her 100th birthday on September 10, 2020.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its many restrictions, Aegis Living Callahan House found a way for Hannah to celebrate her special day in style.
With a safe space outfitted by the memory care community—the Aegis Living Outdoor Living Room—Hannah visited with her two children and their spouses, enjoyed a champagne toast and was celebrated with 100 cupcakes, life-size balloons and a yellow rose floral bouquet from her late husband Chester.
Before he passed, Chester ensured Hannah would have flowers delivered on every holiday and birthday for the rest of her life. He had his children promise for every holiday and birthday they would buy their mom flowers and tell her they were from him. Hannah was very proud to take a picture with her flowers from “her Chester.”
The Aegis Living team surprised Hannah with a special poster from her hometown Molalla, a place near and dear to her, along with a signed and framed 100th tribute.
"My friends presented a marvelous party," Hannah noted. "It was touching to have it all taken care of, and I was very thankful for my family to be there.”
Hannah is an inspiration to us all, keeping spirits high and encouraging everyone to enjoy the gift of life every day.
--Photos from Aegis Living Callahan House in Shoreline
