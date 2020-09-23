Senior Center Tele Café Wednesday: Let's talk dementia

Wednesday, September 23, 2020


Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2pm 

LET’S TALK DEMENTIA with Trevor Duncan, Psy.D., ABVE/D, IPEC, CDMS
Sage Assessment, Counseling, and Consulting, LLC 


What is dementia? Discuss and explore tips with Trevor Duncan on how to communicate and interact with a person who has been diagnosed with dementia. Trevor specializes in Neuropsychological & Psychological Evaluations, Forensic Vocational Expert, Vocational Evaluations.

Tele Café is a Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat with your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513
Password: senior2020

Check out what's coming the rest of September!

9/30 Ingredients for Longevity with Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD
Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team | Pacific Medical Centers




