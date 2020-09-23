Senior Center Tele Café Wednesday: Let's talk dementia

LET’S TALK DEMENTIA with Trevor Duncan, Psy.D., ABVE/D, IPEC, CDMS

Discuss and explore tips with Trevor Duncan on how to communicate and interact with a person who has been diagnosed with dementia. Trevor specializes in Neuropsychological & Psychological Evaluations, Forensic Vocational Expert, Vocational Evaluations.

9/30 Ingredients for Longevity with Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD
Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team | Pacific Medical Centers