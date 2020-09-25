Call for Philip Morris!

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler







For those of you younger than I -- and there are many:)-- the "call" was a popular cigarette commercial in the 50s



--Gloria Z Nagler

















[For the visually impaired: a brown bird (a grosbeak) with three rows of large white dots on his wings is in profile on a sturdy, angled branch. His body appears to be plain yellow on his breast but his back has muted, thick scribbled dark lines running from head to tail. His head is brown, with white racing stripes.

His thick beak is open so wide that it's the width of his head and his black eye looks like it's popping out. Ed.]











