Lake Forest Park police report; 55th Ave NE; map of police activity year to date

From the City Administrator











Police Activity From January 1, 2020 to September 16, 2020



It has been a busy (and different) year. We created a "heat map" of this time period to show the locations where officers had calls for service. Generally, the city is covered fairly evenly in calls for service, although the darker areas show increased calls.



The calls for service include all responses, including officer-initiated activity. Activity varies from traffic complaints, traffic stops, citizen contacts, to criminal activity.









There seems to be a recent uptick in crime along 55th Ave NE and the surrounding neighborhoods.We have heard reports from citizens and the businesses that there is an increase in suspicious persons, vehicles, and activity.On September 8, 2020 alone, there were several reported incidents, to include numerous vehicle prowls, mail theft, and a residential burglary.In the residential burglary (which occurred in the 19200 blk of 53rd Ct NE), the suspect entered a vehicle and used a stolen garage door opener to access the house. Another incident in the 5400 blk of NE 197th Pl reported a similar MO, though the homeowner is unsure if entry was made to the house.These reported incidents occurred overnight.