This Week at Third Place Commons - Art and the Art of Voting
Monday, September 28, 2020
Monday at noon, Third Place Commons will launch its last online auction when bidding opens for a beautiful original painting on canvas by artist Meenakshi Sinha, entitled “Spring Brings Smiles.”
Yes, all good things must come to an end, and this will be the final auction in the TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon, a two month long series of fundraising auctions to support Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
It may be turning colder outside, but the winner of this lovely piece will get to enjoy this cheerful bounty of springtime colors all year round. This is the perfect piece to carry you through the winter doldrums and keep the promise of springtime ever present no matter how gray it turns outdoors.
Bidding takes place on the Third Place Commons Facebook page directly in the comments section of the auction post, which launches at noon. Bidding will remain open until Friday at noon and the winner will be the highest bidder at that time.
These auctions have raised vital operating support to sustain Third Place Commons, now in its 20th anniversary year, through these difficult times, along with its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. Your generous bidding on this final item will help secure the future for these well-loved community institutions.
Meanwhile, Third Place Commons’ free online programming continues all week long (every week) with German conversation Mondays at 5:30, French Conversation Tuesdays at 5:30, and Spanish conversation Thursdays at 5:30. Folks of all skill levels are welcome, so get the links to join in these friendly, easygoing sessions (and info on other free programs) at ThirdPlaceCommons.org/calendar
But the virtual programming doesn’t stop there! This Wednesday night, September 30, 2020 at 7pm, make a plan to join the conversation for a free session entitled “Fostering Democracy through Ranked Choice Voting.”
Presented by the nonpartisan, nonprofit FairVote Washington, this informative program is your chance to learn about a more meaningful way to vote and how to make it happen here in Washington State. No more settling for the “lesser of two evils” when you vote! Register here to attend this free event.
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space.
To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
