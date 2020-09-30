Shooting at Boo Han Market on Hwy 99 in Edmonds

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Boo Han market in Edmonds was the scene of a triple shooting
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police



Three people were shot at the entrance to the Boo Han market in the 22600 block of Hwy 99. The suspect was identified as the estranged husband of one of the victims.

The three victims were transported to the hospital and Edmonds Police brought in K9 units to search for the suspect.

He was described as a short Asian male, black clothing, black hat. He is 27 years old and lives in Everett.

Crime scene at Boo Han Market in Edmonds
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police



Later in the day, the suspect turned himself in to officers at an Everett Police precinct. Edmonds detectives responded to Everett to take custody of the suspect.

Investigators worked into the night along with investigators from Washington State Patrol. The road was closed and the crime lab was at the scene.

They were also interviewing the suspect.




