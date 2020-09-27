Dept of Ecology: Smoky siege – A look back at the smoke storm of 2020

Smoke plume over Washington

Rain clouds have replaced the choking fog of smoke that held Washington in a vice for more than a week, and the annual dread of late-summer wildfires appears to have eased.



Before we get back to business as usual, however, we wanted to review:





-what exactly happened in the first three weeks of September,





-what it did to all of us that were stuck breathing that toxic soup, and









-what we can learn from this smoke event to prepare us for future summers when the smoke returns.

The record-shattering smoke storm of 2020 is now behind us.