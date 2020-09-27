Dept of Ecology: Smoky siege – A look back at the smoke storm of 2020
Sunday, September 27, 2020
|Smoke plume over Washington
Photo courtesy Dept of Ecology
The record-shattering smoke storm of 2020 is now behind us.
Rain clouds have replaced the choking fog of smoke that held Washington in a vice for more than a week, and the annual dread of late-summer wildfires appears to have eased.
Before we get back to business as usual, however, we wanted to review:
-what exactly happened in the first three weeks of September,
-what it did to all of us that were stuck breathing that toxic soup, and
-what we can learn from this smoke event to prepare us for future summers when the smoke returns.
Read more HERE
