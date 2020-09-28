Wisdom of the Drum

Monday, September 28, 2020

Wednesday, September 30, 11am-12pm
Register here

Learn about West African drumming, specifically from the Yoruba people of Nigeria.

Using historical fact and knowledge gained from original research from the Ayan (traditional drum society) of Nigeria, Javoen Byrd will incorporate a participatory drum circle facilitation, song and games for this interactive and educational workshop.

Learn more about Javoen's work. The Hawk Foundation

Sponsored by the King County Library System



