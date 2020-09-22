Letter to the Editor: Does Lake City Partners have any experience with "Low barrier" shelters?

To the Editor:

I am writing about your article in the Shoreline news today on “Lake City Partners ending homelessness”. Lake City Partners has been named as the lead agency to manage the proposed 60 bed homeless shelter in the former nursing home at 163rd and Aurora. Are you aware that they have not provide the residents of Shoreline with any information on them having any experience operating a LOW BARRIER FacilityThe residents of Shoreline in the Highland Terrace and Richmond Highlands neighborhood has provided the Shoreline City Council with a Petition opposing this facility with over 1100 signatures.Larry Pfeil