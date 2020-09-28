Looking for a place to donate goods?



For all of you who have cleaned out your closets and storage areas, and don't want to wait in line at Shoreline Goodwill, there is a nearby truck event you can take advantage of. For all of you who have cleaned out your closets and storage areas, and don't want to wait in line at Shoreline Goodwill, there is a nearby truck event you can take advantage of.





It's a 'fill the truck' event to benefit Chase Lake Elementary in Edmonds.



Saturday, October 3, 2020

9:00am - 12:00pm



Goodwill will make a donation of $600 to Chase Lake Elementary for each truck that is filled.





So purge your closets, your unwanted items will help support a school!



If it is like all the other Fill the Truck events, there will be volunteers there to help unload your car.











