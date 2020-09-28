Looking for a place to donate goods?
Monday, September 28, 2020
For all of you who have cleaned out your closets and storage areas, and don't want to wait in line at Shoreline Goodwill, there is a nearby truck event you can take advantage of.
Just a short distance into Snohomish county and west of Hwy 99, there will be a Goodwill donation truck in the parking lot of Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026.
It's a 'fill the truck' event to benefit Chase Lake Elementary in Edmonds.
Saturday, October 3, 2020
9:00am - 12:00pm
Goodwill will make a donation of $600 to Chase Lake Elementary for each truck that is filled.
So purge your closets, your unwanted items will help support a school!
If it is like all the other Fill the Truck events, there will be volunteers there to help unload your car.
