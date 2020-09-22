Kenmore - Lake Forest Park food drive fills the shelves at Kenmore food bank







It was held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Kenmore Fire Station.



The food bank in Kenmore is now stocked up for the next month or two. Hopelink in Shoreline is only asking for fresh produce or cash donations at this time. It was held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Kenmore Fire Station.The food bank in Kenmore is now stocked up for the next month or two. Hopelink in Shoreline is only asking for fresh produce or cash donations at this time.







Lunak said "We have offered further assistance if either of them need it."



Thanks to the community for their support!









Carl Lunak, Emergency Manager, Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCO), reports that the recent Kenmore - Lake Forest Park food drive was a great success.