Virtual Resource Center offers easy online access to dozens of community service providers in King County
Saturday, September 26, 2020
King County District Court provides online and telephone options while in-person resource centers are closed during the COVID-19 Pandemic
To provide King County residents with ready access to dozens of community service providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic, King County District Court is making available a Virtual Resource Center (VRC).
Operated as part of the court’s community court program, the VRC is open to anyone in the community to visit via Zoom videoconference or by telephone. Services at the VRC include access to education, work training, substance abuse treatment, transportation discounts, Public Health / DSHS, and many more.
Prior to COVID-19, King County District Court operated in-person community resource centers in Redmond, Shoreline, and Burien. To help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the in-person options have been replaced by the VRC until they are safe to re-open after the pandemic.
“Having a community resource center with so many vital services available at one time makes a significant difference for the entire community,” said Chief Presiding Judge Susan Mahoney.
Anyone in the community can access the King County District Court Virtual Resource Center at the following days and times, when service providers are available to assist and answer questions:
- Tuesdays, 1:30pm – 3:00pm
- Wednesdays, 2:00pm – 4:00pm
Details for accessing the VRC online or by telephone can be found at: kingcounty.gov/VRC
Service providers that would like to participate in the VRC can contact Ericka Cooley, community court coordinator for King County District Court: 206-477-4990, email: Ericka.Cooley@kingcounty.gov
About King County District Court
King County District Court is the largest court of limited jurisdiction in Washington State, processing approximately 200,000 matters per year. The district court operates at 10 locations throughout King County: Auburn, Bellevue, Burien, Issaquah, King County Courthouse (Seattle), King County Jail (Seattle jail calendars only), Redmond, Maleng Regional Justice Center (Kent), Shoreline, and Vashon Island (one day per month). [Note, courthouse hours and services are currently modified due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.]
