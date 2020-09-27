Gallery North’s October exhibit “Melodies Held in Silence” features paintings by Irina Milton
Sunday, September 27, 2020
This October, Gallery North proudly presents “Melodies Held in Silence” featuring a collection of still life painting by Irina Kirienko Milton.
Irina Kirienko Milton is an explorer in life and art, which leads to her unique perspective. She always seeks to see new aspects of her subjects that she can incorporate into her artwork.
Irina explores the human condition, human-made objects, and the natural world in all its manifestations.
She pushes the limits of what is possible in her painting, seeking challenges and learning from the experience.
“Much of my artistic work centers around still life paintings. All of my still lifes are singing beautiful melodies of love and joy. Stop a moment and reflect on these paintings and feel the harmony.”
Gallery North is located at 401 Main St. Edmonds. Hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment