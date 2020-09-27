Photo:Poem The Hummingbird's Farewell

Photo by Wayne Pridemore







The Hummingbird's Farewell









Two little white blossoms

So stately and tall

The hummingbird there

Knows that now it is Fall









He's come there to tell them

He loves every one

And he will be happy

When Spring has begun









The days are quite gloomy

The rain has begun

All Nature is thirsty

HE's had QUITE A RUN









He's come there to thank them

For ALL that they give

Their Beauty and Sweetness

That helps Him to live









He's whispering to them

Before you depart

Just know that your Sweetness

Lives on in my heart









--jean monce bryant












