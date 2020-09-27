Photo:Poem The Hummingbird's Farewell

Sunday, September 27, 2020

Photo by Wayne Pridemore


The Hummingbird's Farewell 


Two little white blossoms
So stately and tall
The hummingbird there
Knows that now it is Fall


He's come there to tell them
He loves every one
And he will be happy
When Spring has begun


The days are quite gloomy
The rain has begun
All Nature is thirsty
HE's had QUITE A RUN


He's come there to thank them
For ALL that they give
Their Beauty and Sweetness
That helps Him to live


He's whispering to them
Before you depart
Just know that your Sweetness
Lives on in my heart


--jean monce bryant



