Photo:Poem The Hummingbird's Farewell
Sunday, September 27, 2020
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
The Hummingbird's Farewell
Two little white blossoms
So stately and tall
The hummingbird there
Knows that now it is Fall
He's come there to tell them
He loves every one
And he will be happy
When Spring has begun
The days are quite gloomy
The rain has begun
All Nature is thirsty
HE's had QUITE A RUN
He's come there to thank them
For ALL that they give
Their Beauty and Sweetness
That helps Him to live
He's whispering to them
Before you depart
Just know that your Sweetness
Lives on in my heart
--jean monce bryant
