Virtual Wellness Walk to benefit Senior Center

Tuesday, September 29, 2020



We are excited to announce our first virtual event to support Seniors in the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park communities and the surrounding areas. It will start on October 10 and finish on October 18.

The best part about a virtual walk is that you can walk anywhere and anyway that feels good and safe – on a treadmill, in your neighborhood, at a local park or anywhere else you have in mind. You can walk on your own or with a few friends or family members. Don’t forget to take photos to share!

Registration is $25 per person and $5 for each additional family member. All proceeds benefit the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center



