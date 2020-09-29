Virtual Wellness Walk to benefit Senior Center







Register today at

Register today at https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/virtual-wellness-walk-2020













We are excited to announce our first virtual event to support Seniors in the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park communities and the surrounding areas.The best part about a virtual walk is that you can walk anywhere and anyway that feels good and safe – on a treadmill, in your neighborhood, at a local park or anywhere else you have in mind. You can walk on your own or with a few friends or family members. Don’t forget to take photos to share!Registration is $25 per person and $5 for each additional family member. All proceeds benefit the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center