Personal voter guides available now online

Voters’ pamphlets won’t arrive in our mailboxes for another month, but the information is available online now.Those online voters’ guides can be personalized for any voter in Shoreline, in Lake Forest Park or anywhere around Washington state.Voters can read about candidates on their ballots without wading through material from other congressional and legislative districts and can get the online voter guides now, rather than waiting for the King County local voters’ pamphlets to arrive after being sent October 13, 2020 by bulk mail from Renton or the state voters’ pamphlet to arrive after being sent from Olympia October 14.While the mailed pamphlets will have information on contests from all over King County, online guides are individualized for each voter.In addition to being available early and being personalized, the online voter guides have material that we’ll find in both the state voters’ pamphlet and the King County local voters’ pamphlet.You can find your personalized voter guide by going to this web site:Then, you respond to these prompts:You can then read about candidates for all of the federal, state and judicial offices and state and county measures on your ballot.