Shoreline Central Market says "Let us shop for you!"
Sunday, September 27, 2020
Order groceries online and we’ll shop for you! Pick them up curbside without getting out of your car, or have them delivered to your home.
Early in the pandemic we heard from many of you that you want to shop our markets but were wary of going into a store. So we fast-tracked our online ordering project and are up and running!
You can now shop our markets from home and choose curbside pickup or delivery. And best of all, our own food-loving personal shoppers do your shopping for you with the same care they take in selecting food for their own families.
Here’s how it works in a nutshell:
|ORDER ONLINE
Click the “Order Online” link above to get to our online store.
- Select your nearest market from the “My Store” tab.
- Set up an account (or shop first and create your account at checkout).
- Shop by selecting items to place in your online shopping cart.
- Select delivery or curbside pickup and choose a time from the openings available.
- Enter your credit or debit card information and complete your order.
- Receive your groceries at your specified delivery or pickup time!
More information HERE
Just off Aurora at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline 98133206-363-9226
Temporary Hours: 7am - 10pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment