Free balance and yoga classes at The Wellness Studio
Monday, September 21, 2020
Through the generous support by Shoreline Fire Department and the office of King County Council member Rod Dembowski, we are very excited to offer the following FREE fitness classes through our Wellness Studio at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center.
To support our adult population in reducing their exposure to hazardous air qualities and Covid-19, these classes will be offered online through Zoom meetings. Whether you currently exercise on a regular basis and/or are new to yoga, you may join these classes. In fact, these classes are a great first step for anyone new to an exercise regime or returning after an absence.
Sponsored by Shoreline Fire Department
September 28th – October 23rd
Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among older adults. The good news is that falling is not an inevitable part of the aging process. Middle-aged and older adults can reduce their risk of falling by knowing their fall risk factors.
In this class you will learn the risk factors of falling so that you will be able to decrease fear of falling and the risk of falling.
We focus especially on the topic of the importance of regular exercise, what kind of exercise can improve a person’s balance, and how to start being active if you never have in the past. Anybody will benefit from this class, including family members of seniors.
Yoga for Healthy Bones – Free
Please note class is progressive and cannot be dropped in mid-course.
Limit 8.
Meet our instructor Toshiko Aramaki
- Standard First Aid, CPR (Infant, Child, Adult), AED (Child, Adult)
- ACSM Certified Group Exercise Instructor
- Certified Enhanced Fitness Instructor
- NCSF certified Personal Trainer
- YMCA certified Martial Arts Exercise Instructor
- ACSM/ACS certified Cancer Exercise Trainer®
- Cancer Exercise Training Institute certified Cancer Exercise Specialist
- Certified LIVESTRONG at the YMCA instructor
- Certified Silver Sneaker Instructor
|Instructor: Heidi Mair
sponsored by Stay Fit Get Fit Grant
Office of King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski
October 6 – October 27
Do you have osteoporosis or osteopenia?
In this 4-part series, you will learn about physiology of these common conditions and how Yoga can help. Each class will begin with 15 minutes of discussion followed by 45 minutes of Yoga practice designed to build bone health (density and structure), improve balance and reduce the risk of fracture.
Class will include poses on the mat or chair and standing. Maximum enrollment: 20
Meet our instructor Heidi Mair
Registration for the classes can be made on our website at: www.shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org or by calling Heather at our office at 206-365-1536.
- Over 1,600 hours in a variety of settings
- Workshops presenter: Ayurveda and Yoga, Yoga for Gardeners and Yoga for Healthy Bones
- Taught A Matter of Balance for 3 years
- Certification and Advanced Trainings
- Ayurvedic Wellness Counselor 500 hours,
- Kerala Ayurveda Academy
- Yoga Teacher –200 hours,
- Whole Life Yoga; E-RYT through Yoga Alliance
- Yoga for Seniors Teacher Training 24 hours,
- YogaCalm (Kimberly Carson)
- Yoga Therapy, Theory and Practice 28 hours, Bastyr University
