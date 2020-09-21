Free balance and yoga classes at The Wellness Studio



Through the generous support by Shoreline Fire Department and the office of King County Council member Rod Dembowski, we are very excited to offer the following FREE fitness classes through our Wellness Studio at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center.

Instructor: Toshiko

Aramaki







Keep Your Balance Keep Moving – Free

Sponsored by Shoreline Fire Department

September 28th – October 23rd



Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among older adults. The good news is that falling is not an inevitable part of the aging process. Middle-aged and older adults can reduce their risk of falling by knowing their fall risk factors.





In this class you will learn the risk factors of falling so that you will be able to decrease fear of falling and the risk of falling.







Please note class is progressive and cannot be dropped in mid-course. Limit 8.



Meet our instructor Toshiko Aramaki



Standard First Aid, CPR (Infant, Child, Adult), AED (Child, Adult)

ACSM Certified Group Exercise Instructor

Certified Enhanced Fitness Instructor

NCSF certified Personal Trainer

YMCA certified Martial Arts Exercise Instructor

ACSM/ACS certified Cancer Exercise Trainer®

Cancer Exercise Training Institute certified Cancer Exercise Specialist

Certified LIVESTRONG at the YMCA instructor

Certified Silver Sneaker Instructor

Instructor: Heidi Mair



Yoga for Healthy Bones – Free sponsored by Stay Fit Get Fit Grant Office of King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski

October 6 – October 27



Do you have osteoporosis or osteopenia?



In this 4-part series, you will learn about physiology of these common conditions and how Yoga can help. Each class will begin with 15 minutes of discussion followed by 45 minutes of Yoga practice designed to build bone health (density and structure), improve balance and reduce the risk of fracture.





Meet our instructor Heidi Mair

Over 1,600 hours in a variety of settings

Workshops presenter: Ayurveda and Yoga, Yoga for Gardeners and Yoga for Healthy Bones

Taught A Matter of Balance for 3 years

Certification and Advanced Trainings

Ayurvedic Wellness Counselor 500 hours,

Kerala Ayurveda Academy

Yoga Teacher –200 hours,

Whole Life Yoga; E-RYT through Yoga Alliance

Yoga for Seniors Teacher Training 24 hours,

YogaCalm (Kimberly Carson)

Yoga Therapy, Theory and Practice 28 hours, Bastyr University

Registration for the classes can be made on our website at:







Class will include poses on the mat or chair and standing. Maximum enrollment: 20Meet our instructor Heidi MairRegistration for the classes can be made on our website at: www.shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org or by calling Heather at our office at 206-365-1536. We focus especially on the topic of the importance of regular exercise, what kind of exercise can improve a person’s balance, and how to start being active if you never have in the past. Anybody will benefit from this class, including family members of seniors.

To support our adult population in reducing their exposure to hazardous air qualities and Covid-19, these classes will be offered online through Zoom meetings. Whether you currently exercise on a regular basis and/or are new to yoga, you may join these classes. In fact, these classes are a great first step for anyone new to an exercise regime or returning after an absence.