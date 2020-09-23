LFP City Council meeting Thursday
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
The agenda for the Lake Forest Park City Council meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2020, 7pm is now available on the City's website.
City Hall is currently closed and this meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom. See page 2 of the agenda for instructions on how to participate.
The council will hear a presentation on the Town Center - Burke Gilman trail connector.
Agenda item:
Resolution 1780/Authorizing Mayor to Sign Amendment No. 1to the Professional Services Agreement with V+M Structural Design Extending the Contracted Time to Complete Phase 1: Type, Size and Location Study for the Town Center to Burke-Gilman Trail ConnectorProject
0 comments:
Post a Comment