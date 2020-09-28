Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission meets online Monday

Monday, September 28, 2020

The next Meeting of the Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission will be Monday, September 28, 2020, from 7-9pm.

We will be using the Google Meet Platform, since it is free, and does not have a time cut-off, like say Zoom, and it is easier to use than Skype / Microsoft Teams.

Platform Website https://meet.google.com/

Google Meeting Code: smk-eaqf-hcw

Google Meet Platform Link: meet.google.com/smk-eaqf-hcw

Sorry for the late notice, we will be trying to have more meetings in the future.

If anyone has any updates, we will let you chime-in, when we get to that topic, item or otherwise. Or if anyone from one of the Community Partners, feel free to send them along, or attend, and we will let you present yourself.

The agenda is informal.
The Commission is not part of LFP city government but is a private, volunteer group.

--Mike Dee




