Eagle Scout projects at Five Acre Woods

Ivy growing up trees is NOT A Good Thing

There are presently three Eagle Scout projects planned for completion from late August through early October in Five Acre Woods.





This action should facilitate access to that area so community volunteers can remove the ground cover ivy.



The third Eagle project will remove the large invasive English Holly and English Laurel shrubs from the park east of the wetland, as well as small plants of those species within 15-feet of the large ones.









The new trail constructed by two Eagle projects earlier this year is getting lots of use and many favorable comments. It allows people to experience different habitats closer to the wetland than is accessible from our other trails.



Foundation Board member and Scout liaison Doug Hennick reports that people are respecting Five Acre Woods quite well by staying on trails and keeping out of the wetland. We commend these young community volunteers for improving the park for all to enjoy!



Listen to the KUOW story:



The work of all these projects will be done by groups of five or less people, all wearing masks and keeping good distance from each other. We expect it will take 3 to 4 days for each project due to the small size of the work groups. Listen to the KUOW story: "Rip the ivy out of your yard right now. Seriously" and be inspired to get rid of the ivy encroaching in your yard. The WA State Noxious Weed Control Board has more information on identifying and removing English Ivy.

One will remove ivy climbing up trees. Those vines have regrown 15-feet high since volunteers cut the big vines on trees a year and a half ago!The second project will remove ivy that is overgrowing downed trees and shrubs at the southeast part of the park.