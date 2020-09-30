The Drumlin joins Ridgecrest Public House in Downtown Ridgecrest
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
After delays related to the pandemic, the Drumlin is officially opening its doors on Thursday, October 1, next door to the Ridgecrest Public House, which celebrates its own fifth year anniversary on November 1 this year. Two Ridgecrest residents co-own both places.
The original plan for the Drumlin is a comfortable but elegant all ages live music venue for world music, pop, bluegrass and more, with recording equipment and a future kitchen.
The plan for Ridgecrest Pub is to continue to foster the celebrated social function of the bar and expand as a venue for public and private gatherings, from book clubs to weddings, for a reasonable cost.
However, until Phase 4, the best use of both spaces for the community is safe, socially distanced seating for families and small groups of friends for eating dinner from the food trucks out front, or having a drink or two before or after dinner. Both have indoor seating and outdoor patio seating in front and back. Combined, they offer 60 beer and cider taps, and over two dozen wines, all rotating frequently.
Starting October 1, the Drumlin will be open 3-10 pm. Ridgecrest Pub might operate on reduced hours since the Drumlin is the more versatile space during a pandemic. But hours and offerings will expand as quickly as possible, so please check our websites at www.drumlin.pub and www.ridgecrest.pub for updates.
Drumlin is an Irish word for "little hill", in particular long narrow hills created when ice sheets melt, particularly after the last Ice Age. Drumlins are all over the world, and all over Seattle. Phinney Ridge is a drumlin, as is the neighborhood of Ridgecrest.
