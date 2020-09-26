Rolling Stone publishes op-ed from Gov. Inslee in recognition of Climate Week
Saturday, September 26, 2020
|Gov. Inslee meeting with local leaders in fire-ravaged communities
Photo courtesy Washington state
Rolling Stone published an op-ed this week from the governor in recognition of Climate Week and the many challenges that lay ahead in guaranteeing a sustainable future for Washingtonians. The op-ed reads, in part:
"While we know this administration would be wise to change its destructive path – by bringing our country back into the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, by putting in place strong clean car standards, or by restoring key environmental protections razed by Trump’s cronies – we know they won’t.
"However, public opinion is clear even after years of misinformation and downright lies. There is not enough oil money in the world to stop the American people from rising up for what’s right, and it’s time to hit back.
"Let this Climate Week be a reminder not merely of the long road ahead, but of our own power to make that journey together. Start now, so that in Climate Week 2021 we’ll have a little less distance to cover."
Read the op-ed on Rolling Stone.com
