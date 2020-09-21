Shoreline Schools: Meal box ordering window extended to Monday-Wednesday
Monday, September 21, 2020
Shoreline Schools Food and Nutrition Services has announced that the student meal box ordering window has been extended to Monday through Wednesday each week, for pick up on the following Wednesday.
Orders can now be placed anytime Monday-Wednesday. The deadline to submit an order is midnight each Wednesday.
The Shorewood pick-up site has been rerouted so that the entrance will be on 175th Street.
