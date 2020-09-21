Shoreline Schools: Meal box ordering window extended to Monday-Wednesday

Monday, September 21, 2020


Shoreline Schools Food and Nutrition Services has announced that the student meal box ordering window has been extended to Monday through Wednesday each week, for pick up on the following Wednesday.

Orders can now be placed anytime Monday-Wednesday. The deadline to submit an order is midnight each Wednesday.

The Shorewood pick-up site has been rerouted so that the entrance will be on 175th Street.



Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  