Volunteer for the annual Washington State Bicycle and Pedestrian Count

Every year hundreds of volunteers across the state get up and out for the Washington State Bicycle and Pedestrian Count.





At the last count 425 caring neighbors volunteered across 431 sites in 46 cities throughout Washington state!

This is your chance to be a part of a statewide data-collection effort that will inform decisions about funding for sidewalks, trails, and bike lanes in communities all across Washington state, including yours.Volunteers choose either a morning (7 to 9am) or evening (4 to 6pm) shift and choose from the designated locations to document the pedestrians and bicyclists who pass by. After signing up, every volunteer receives detailed instructions.The data is made publicly available, and it is used frequently by governments, transportation planners, and nonprofits to design projects, track changes, and to measure the demand and benefits of investing in active transportation.Invite friends, family and people in your networks, to help cover the whole state!If you have questions, email mrahim@cascade.org