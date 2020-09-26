Lake Forest Park Town Center – Burke-Gilman Trail Connector: Overpass or Underpass?

Option A Mid-block crossing approximately where the current Bank of America building sits.

Viewed from the south at Town Center

“This project has a lot of constraints on it, “ said Schaun Valdovinos, the president and principal engineer of V+M Structural Design, the firm hired by the city to perform the preliminary design, funded by a state Department of Commerce grant.





Option B Overpass - viewed from the north

Three alignment options for the crossing were investigated, he said:





“mid-block” overpass (Option A) approximately where the current Bank of America building sits, overpass (Option B) underpass (Option C) on the south side of the intersection of Ballinger Way and Bothell Way.

Councilmember John Wright raised the point of an underpass’s effect on the Lake Forest Park aquifer, and Councilmember Semra Riddle pointed out some seismic safety and traffic disruption concerns.



Councilmembers Tom French and Lorri Bodi both wondered if any of the options would be used by people crossing Bothell Way, rather than those people continuing to use the existing level crossings.



The cost of the construction of the crossing, which has not been funded, would be least for the mid-block overpass, according to Valdovinos.

Option C underpass on the south side of the intersection of Ballinger Way and Bothell Way

Viewed from the north on the Burke-Gilman trail

The overpass at the intersection would be more expensive because of the need for an elevator for accessibility on the east side.



The underpass would be still more expensive because of the high water table in the area and the need for continuous pumping.



The mid-block overpass would have the least impact on the trees lining Bothell Way.



“This is preliminary design work to understand all the constraints of our future project and that we’re not presuming at this point that other property owners would concur or enter into any agreement that involves their property,” said Donnelle Dayao, Project Manager for the city.



The next step in the project is the December presentation of the Type, Size and Location (TS&L) report, which will contain information such as recommendations and numerical cost estimates.









