Drive-in movie in Lake Forest Park will support relief efforts in Beirut



Carpool Cinema for Beirut Explosion - The Princess Bride

Friday, September 25, 2020

Town Center at Lake Forest Park

Teja Raichur and Laila Rabaa, juniors at Shorecrest, have scheduled a drive-in screening of the popular movie The Princess Bride





They are currently working with a non-profit organization called Preemptive Love . Preemptive Love works in various parts of the Middle East to provide food, shelter, education, medicare, and other emergency needs, particularly in places significantly affected by war.









Two Shorecrest students, deeply moved by the plight of the citizens of Beirut, Lebanon after the massive chemical explosion in their city, have created a local fundraiser to help.After the devastating explosion in Beirut, Preemptive Love responded immediately and is currently on-site providing food and shelter to thousands of blast victims.With the help of generous sponsors and several individuals in our community, we are able to cover the costs of this event and donate all funds raised from the movie tickets directly to Preemptive Love to feed families in Beirut.Your ticket secures your car a spot at the movie. The screening will begin around 7:15pm and you may come as early as 6:00pm. You only need to purchase one ticket per car!