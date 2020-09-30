Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday, October 5, 2020

Shoreline City Council 2020











By Pam Cross





(a) Discussion of the 2019 Annual Traffic Report

(b) Discussion of Emergency Resolution No. 466 – Revising the Implementation Plan and Adding Funds for the City’s CARES Act Relief Funds and Authorizing the City Manager to Amend the Interagency Agreement with the Washington State Department of Commerce for Coronavirus Relief Funds and Implement Subsequent Agreements

(c) Discussion of Ordinance No. 905 - Authorizing a One-Year Extension to the Right-of-Way Franchise with Northwest Fiber LLC (dba Ziply) Originally Granted to Verizon Northwest Inc. (Ordinance No. 522) to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Cable System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline

(d) Discussing Ordinance No. 900 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 8.12 to Establish the Purpose and Authorize Guidelines for Use of the Veterans Recognition Plaza at City Hall













The agenda for the October 5, 2020 Shoreline City Council meeting includes four study items:Staff will present methodology and data highlights, and discuss specific recommendations to address collision trends. They will also identify potential future capital projects to address high collision intersections or street segments, update Council on engineering, education and enforcement, and provide an overview of other traffic data including volumes, speeds, transit and pedestrian and bicycle activity.In June, Council approved use of CARES Act funds. Governor Inslee has awarded additional funds, with Shoreline’s share being $845,550. Staff recommends that Council discuss Emergency Resolution No. 466, which includes a revised implementation plan and adds funds for the City’s CARES Act Relief ProgramThe proposed one-year extension being discussed tonight would allow staff to negotiate a new long-term franchise agreement for cable service in the City.There are currently no guidelines or policies in place to indicate the importance of the Plaza as a place for recognizing veterans and their service to our country. Staff believe it is important to provide, in a meaningful way, that the intent of the Plaza is to honor veterans.