Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday, October 5, 2020
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|Shoreline City Council 2020
By Pam Cross
The agenda for the October 5, 2020 Shoreline City Council meeting includes four study items:
(a) Discussion of the 2019 Annual Traffic Report
Staff will present methodology and data highlights, and discuss specific recommendations to address collision trends. They will also identify potential future capital projects to address high collision intersections or street segments, update Council on engineering, education and enforcement, and provide an overview of other traffic data including volumes, speeds, transit and pedestrian and bicycle activity.
(b) Discussion of Emergency Resolution No. 466 – Revising the Implementation Plan and Adding Funds for the City’s CARES Act Relief Funds and Authorizing the City Manager to Amend the Interagency Agreement with the Washington State Department of Commerce for Coronavirus Relief Funds and Implement Subsequent Agreements
In June, Council approved use of CARES Act funds. Governor Inslee has awarded additional funds, with Shoreline’s share being $845,550. Staff recommends that Council discuss Emergency Resolution No. 466, which includes a revised implementation plan and adds funds for the City’s CARES Act Relief Program
(c) Discussion of Ordinance No. 905 - Authorizing a One-Year Extension to the Right-of-Way Franchise with Northwest Fiber LLC (dba Ziply) Originally Granted to Verizon Northwest Inc. (Ordinance No. 522) to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Cable System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline
The proposed one-year extension being discussed tonight would allow staff to negotiate a new long-term franchise agreement for cable service in the City.
(d) Discussing Ordinance No. 900 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 8.12 to Establish the Purpose and Authorize Guidelines for Use of the Veterans Recognition Plaza at City Hall
There are currently no guidelines or policies in place to indicate the importance of the Plaza as a place for recognizing veterans and their service to our country. Staff believe it is important to provide, in a meaningful way, that the intent of the Plaza is to honor veterans.
