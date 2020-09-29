Shoreline Schools seeks Input Team Members for Elementary Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum adoption

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Shoreline Public Schools’ Elementary Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum Adoption Team is seeking participants for an Input Team to support the SEL curriculum adoption decision-making process.

The Input Team will explore, review and provide feedback the two finalist curricula, Second Step and Ruler. The team will review instructional materials, teacher guides and asking questions of people currently using the curricula. The team members will then rate each curriculum using a rating tool created by the Adoption Team.

Anyone can apply to participate on the Input Team! We are seeking a diverse representation of families, staff and community members to serve in this important group. Apply HERE!

Applications must be received by 5pm on October 9 to be considered.

The Input Team will meet via Zoom on Oct. 19, Oct. 22, Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 from 3:15-5:15 pm each day. Input Team members must be able to attend all four sessions.

If you have any questions, contact Karena Valiquette, PBIS/SEL District Lead at karena.valiquette@shorelineschools.org



Posted by DKH at 3:56 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  