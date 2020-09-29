Shoreline Schools seeks Input Team Members for Elementary Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum adoption
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Elementary Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum Adoption Team is seeking participants for an Input Team to support the SEL curriculum adoption decision-making process.
The Input Team will explore, review and provide feedback the two finalist curricula, Second Step and Ruler. The team will review instructional materials, teacher guides and asking questions of people currently using the curricula. The team members will then rate each curriculum using a rating tool created by the Adoption Team.
Anyone can apply to participate on the Input Team! We are seeking a diverse representation of families, staff and community members to serve in this important group. Apply HERE!
Applications must be received by 5pm on October 9 to be considered.
The Input Team will meet via Zoom on Oct. 19, Oct. 22, Nov. 9 and Nov. 12 from 3:15-5:15 pm each day. Input Team members must be able to attend all four sessions.
If you have any questions, contact Karena Valiquette, PBIS/SEL District Lead at karena.valiquette@shorelineschools.org
