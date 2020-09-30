No curbside pickup from Shoreline Library Oct 9 to end of year

Shoreline Library

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









The Shoreline Library will be closed to curbside pickup beginning Friday, October 9, through the end of the year.





The library will be having its HVAC system renovated, necessitating opening walls inside the building and excavating a trench in the parking lot from the entry to the small HVAC building by the stairs (roughly where the bricked crosswalk is).





Staff will be working in other buildings.





Holds and pickup: On the evening of October 8, all existing and incoming holds will be assigned to the Lake Forest Park library.





Shoreline holds will be ready to pick up at the Lake Forest Park library beginning Tuesday, October 13. You may go into your account and change the pickup to another library if you wish to go elsewhere, or if you wish to send your holds to Lake Forest Park before October 8.





The Lake Forest Park library is open for holds for the same hours the Shoreline Library has been operating. Visit the KCLS Curbside page for information on branches and their open hours: https://kcls.org/curbside/





Voting and our ballot box: You should still be able to access the ballot box by parking in open areas of the parking lot and walking to the ballot box. On election day, the excavated trench in the parking lot will be covered so that voters can easily access the ballot box. Staff from King County Elections will be on hand that day.





There is a ballot box by Lake Forest Park City Hall in Town Center, Ballinger / Bothell Way NE and another in the rain garden at the 192nd park n ride at the corner of 192nd and Aurora in Shoreline.











