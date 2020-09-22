Flu during COVID-19: Why it is critical to receive a flu shot this year
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|Dr. Won Sang
Pacific Medical Centers
By Dr. Won Sang, Pacific Medical Centers
Because we predict that both the flu virus and COVID-19 will be spreading this fall and winter, healthcare professionals strongly recommend that everyone who is 6-months and older receive a flu vaccine.
The flu can cause a variety of symptoms, including respiratory syndrome, chest/abdomen pain, body aches, fever, and cough – all of which can lower one’s immune system.
These symptoms, along with a lowered immune system, make COVID-19 infection easier.
While it is always important to get the flu shot – especially this year as we battle COVID-19 – it is also important to note that flu vaccines do not cause the flu. It is made up of the inactivated virus, meaning it is no longer infectious.
While it is always important to get the flu shot – especially this year as we battle COVID-19 – it is also important to note that flu vaccines do not cause the flu. It is made up of the inactivated virus, meaning it is no longer infectious.
While some fraction of recipients may get muscle aches, fever and headaches, you are not getting the flu as a result of the vaccine.
The process of getting a flu shot this year will be slightly different. At Pacific Medical Centers, you will need to make an appointment before you can receive a flu shot.
After you receive a flu shot, you can further decrease your chance of contracting the flu by following these steps:
The process of getting a flu shot this year will be slightly different. At Pacific Medical Centers, you will need to make an appointment before you can receive a flu shot.
After you receive a flu shot, you can further decrease your chance of contracting the flu by following these steps:
- Avoid close contact – continue practicing safe, social distancing
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer often
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- If you are sick or have flu-like symptoms, limit your contact with others until you are feeling better or fever-free for 24-hours
0 comments:
Post a Comment