Flu during COVID-19: Why it is critical to receive a flu shot this year

Dr. Won Sang

Pacific Medical Centers





In an effort to understand the flu and how COVID-19 will impact the virus this season, family medicine provider Dr. Sang Won with Pacific Medical Centers has provided valuable insights on why it’s not only important but critical, to receive a flu shot this year. In an effort to understand the flu and how COVID-19 will impact the virus this season, family medicine provider Dr. Sang Won with Pacific Medical Centers has provided valuable insights on why it’s not only important but critical, to receive a flu shot this year.



By



Because we predict that both the flu virus and COVID-19 will be spreading this fall and winter, healthcare professionals strongly recommend that everyone who is 6-months and older receive a flu vaccine. By Dr. Won Sang, Pacific Medical Centers Because we predict that both the flu virus and COVID-19 will be spreading this fall and winter, healthcare professionals strongly recommend that everyone who is 6-months and older receive a flu vaccine.





The flu can cause a variety of symptoms, including respiratory syndrome, chest/abdomen pain, body aches, fever, and cough – all of which can lower one’s immune system.





These symptoms, along with a lowered immune system, make COVID-19 infection easier.



While it is always important to get the flu shot – especially this year as we battle COVID-19 – it is also important to note that flu vaccines do not cause the flu. It is made up of the inactivated virus, meaning it is no longer infectious.



