Scene on the Sound: Sails on the Sound



Text and photos, Marc Weinberg









At this same time an already light wind dropped to almost nothing as the images reveal. As a former racer I know how these conditions tax one's patience and stress your tactical skills.









I thought that the grey water and skies made a soft background for the sails and boats with only a few bright spots from the sailor's parkas and of course those bright spinnakers.









The morning air and sky cleared to at least expose a normal cloud cover. During the late morning a racing fleet finally reached their marker' near Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and could make their turn for home (Shilshole Bay).