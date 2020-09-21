Scene on the Sound: Sails on the Sound

Monday, September 21, 2020


Text and photos, Marc Weinberg

The morning air and sky cleared to at least expose a normal cloud cover. During the late morning a racing fleet finally reached their marker' near Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and could make their turn for home (Shilshole Bay). 




At this same time an already light wind dropped to almost nothing as the images reveal. As a former racer I know how these conditions tax one's patience and stress your tactical skills. 




I thought that the grey water and skies made a soft background for the sails and boats with only a few bright spots from the sailor's parkas and of course those bright spinnakers.



Posted by DKH at 5:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  