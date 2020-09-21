Scene on the Sound: Sails on the Sound
Monday, September 21, 2020
The morning air and sky cleared to at least expose a normal cloud cover. During the late morning a racing fleet finally reached their marker' near Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and could make their turn for home (Shilshole Bay).
At this same time an already light wind dropped to almost nothing as the images reveal. As a former racer I know how these conditions tax one's patience and stress your tactical skills.
I thought that the grey water and skies made a soft background for the sails and boats with only a few bright spots from the sailor's parkas and of course those bright spinnakers.
0 comments:
Post a Comment