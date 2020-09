Case updates; Fall may bring increased COVID-19 activity

“As the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors, we must all take precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19,” said State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy.





“If you gather inside with people outside your household, it’s critical to keep the group as small as possible.





"Limit the length of time you spend together and the number of gatherings you have. Everyone should wear face coverings and stay at least six feet apart.











Case updates September 28, 2020





United States

cases 7,129,313 - 33,891 cases since yesterday

deaths 204,598 - 270 deaths since yesterday

"Opening windows can also improve ventilation, even if it means wearing extra layers to stay warm.”

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends

cases 87,042 - 404 since last report

hospitalizations 7,486 - 6 since last report

deaths* 2,124 - 24 since last report

King county

cases 22,263 - 51 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,369 - 7 since yesterday

deaths 758 - 0 since last report



Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 608 - 0 new

hospitalizations 105 - 0 new

deaths 63 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 68 - 0 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new



