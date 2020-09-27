Shoreline Schools Black and Brown Families Virtual Town Hall October 12 sponsored by Equity Team













Shoreline Schools Equity and Family Engagement Department will host a Black and Brown Families Virtual Town Hall webinar on Monday, October 12 from 6:30-7:30 pm.Although this meeting is open to all, the voices and conversations will be centered for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).Join us to learn more about what has and will be happening in our schools and district to address the needs of our BIPOC students and families. This is also an opportunity for school leaders to hear the needs and concerns of our BIPOC families.We really want to hear from you, so please share this information with your friends and family.The goal of the Equity Team is to promote institutional change within Shoreline Public Schools to better serve our community. Each school and the district office have an Equity Team that provides direction and leadership in culturally relevant professional development, policies and practices. The Equity Team works to provide an equity-focused lens to examine our work and institutionalize change.Equity Teams support increased capacity building and training on racial equity, anti-racism and culturally relevant practices of all staff, significant improvement in policies, procedures, decision-making processes, allocation and use of resources, community engagement and more. This work is grounded in a mission to support and advocate our families, staff and students who have been historically underserved.