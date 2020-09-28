Hopelink offering free GED classes online for local students
Monday, September 28, 2020
In response to COVID-19, Hopelink is now offering free GED classes online for students who live in or near our service area. Students who need to be at home can still get help earning their GED or high school diploma, a credential which will help them get a better job, prepare for college, or fulfill their personal goals.
Celia, one of our Hopelink students, had been trying to get her GED for twenty years, but her work and family responsibilities always took precedence. Finally this year, she has been able to make it work!
Every morning, she helps her elementary-aged kids with school and activities, and in the afternoon, her older children watch the little ones so she can study. As of today, she has passed three of her four GED tests, including math! “I tell my friends, if I can do it with seven kids at home, then you can, too!”
For more information, please send an email to Debbie Margolis at dmargolis@hopelink.org or call her at 425-457-9685.
