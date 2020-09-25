New Shoreline Community College Online Class - Digital SLR Photography for Beginners

Digital SLR photography for

beginners at Shoreline Community College





Dust off your "fancy" camera and finally learn how to use it in this introductory online class with facilitator and professional photographer Lara Grauer.





You'll explore what the different settings on your DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) or mirrorless camera can do and how to get creative by making purposeful choices.





The course will cover basic topics such as: shooting modes, exposure, lighting and composition, depth of field, aperture, shutter speed, flash, and more.









Prerequisites: Students must have a DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) or mirrorless camera with both automatic and manual controls, and the ability to remove and switch out lenses. (Only one lens is needed, but it must be removable.) Students will also need the ability to transfer images to a device - either by using a cable connection or a memory card reader - to share their work.



Fee: $139

Dates: September 29th - November 3rd (Tuesdays)

Time: 6:30 - 8pm

Location: Online via Zoom



Each week, you will practice the techniques taught in class and observe and critique work from fellow classmates. Point and shoot with confidence while learning in a fun and supportive environment!

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu












