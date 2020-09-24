Brief power outages Wednesday during wind event

Seattle City Light has information on how to prepare for extended power outages here



Around 8pm people in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park were starting to comment on flickering lights. When your lights flicker, it usually means that someone has lost power downstream from you, so I checked the outage map.The wind gusted to around 30mph and it was enough for a tree to take out power for almost 200 people in Lake Forest Park.An equipment failure in Shoreline left a dozen without power near the 4-Corners business district on Richmond Beach Road.The power was restored by 1am. Only a few north Seattle locations are out at 2am but it's still windy.