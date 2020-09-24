Case updates; Resources to manage mental/emotional health

Thursday, September 24, 2020


Public Health – Seattle and King County has shared some resources on managing mental/emotional health during the pandemic (and beyond). 

  • Crisis Connections provides many resources and support for anxiety, loneliness, recovery, and more. Language interpretation in more than 155 languages is available. Call 866-427-4747 or text HOME to 741741 for support.
  • SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline provides trained counselors and support for stress, anxiety and more. Support available 24/7, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUS to 66746. Spanish-speakers can call the hotline and press "2" for bilingual support. Interpreters are available for 100 other languages.
  • The Boys Town National Hotline is a free resource and counseling service that assists youth and parents 24/7, year round, nationwide. Spanish-speaking counselors and translation services for more than 100 languages also are available 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-448-3000, text VOICE to 20121, or email hotline@boystown.org to connect.
  • King County's Department of Community and Human Services provides publicly funded mental health and substance use services to low-income people in need.
  • Additional resources and mental health resources can be found on Washington State Coronavirus resources website.

Case updates September 22, 2020

United States
  • cases 6,874,982 - 49,285 cases since yesterday
  • deaths 200,275 - 813 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends / holidays
  • cases 82,548 - 1154 since last report
  • hospitalizations 7,349 - 87 since last report
  • deaths* 2,081 - 44 since yesterday

King county
  • cases 21,677 - 113 since last report
  • hospitalizations 2,346 - 11 since last report
  • deaths 758 - 5 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 591 - 1 new
  • hospitalizations 104 - 1 new
  • deaths 62 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 65 - -1
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new



