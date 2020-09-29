Last day to watch the goats at the Midvale Garden worksite - Tuesday

Goat at Midvale Garden

Photo by JM







Earthcraft Farms will have their goats at the Midvale Garden worksite, N 192nd and the Interurban Trail, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. This is their last scheduled day.





This goat prefers trees to blackberry and ivy

Photo by JM







Neighbors, led by Derek Creisler and David Chen, have been working with the City of Shoreline, City Light, Diggin' Shoreline and neighborhood volunteers to clear the site, which was covered with blackberries and undergrowth and had become a popular spot for homeless camps and drug use.



The goats were obtained using a grant from the volunteer group Diggin' Shoreline.









The site is on property belonging to Seattle City Light, which will allow passive use of its property as long as no permanent structures are installed.