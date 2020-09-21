Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting to discuss priorities and parks bond
Monday, September 21, 2020
Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/99130066543
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF]
Agenda Highlights
- Director's Report
- Strategic Priorities - Cultural Services and Public Art
- Mary Reidy, Recreation and Cultural Service Superintendent
- David Francis PhD, Public Art Coordinator Park Improvement Bond
- Parks subcommittee will discuss the Parks Improvement Bond
Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF]
Comment on Agenda Items: parkboard@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment