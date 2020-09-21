Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board Meeting to discuss priorities and parks bond

Monday, September 21, 2020

Shoreline Parks Board


Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/99130066543

Agenda Highlights
  • Director's Report
  • Strategic Priorities - Cultural Services and Public Art
    • Mary Reidy, Recreation and Cultural Service Superintendent
    • David Francis PhD, Public Art Coordinator Park Improvement Bond
  • Parks subcommittee will discuss the Parks Improvement Bond

Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF]

Comment on Agenda Items: parkboard@shorelinewa.gov




