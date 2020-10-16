Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners schedule two special meetings



SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9:00 am.The purpose of this special meeting is to conduct interviews for the Shoreline Fire Department Board of Commissioners vacant position #1.The Zoom conference information will be posted at the Departments Headquarters, or you may also contact us at 206-533-6529 or 206-533-6500 to request the login information.SPECIAL MEETING NOTICEAs required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., at Shoreline Fire Department, 17525 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, Washington.Due to the uncertainty of the Governor's Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy (Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act) the Public Hearing meeting may be held via Zoom conference.The location or Zoom login information will be posted at the Department's Headquarters. You may also contact us at 206-533-6529.The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Shoreline Fire Department’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.