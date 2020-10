Black Coffee NW to open Saturday with voter registration drive

New coffee shop opens Oct 17

Photo courtesy Black Coffee NW







Black Coffee NW is set to open their doors Saturday, October 17, 2020 at The Junction in the site where One Cup Coffee was located before the owner's retirement.



The location was vandalized on September 30, 2020 when someone tried to break windows and set a fire on the outside of the building. Anyone with knowledge of that event is asked to contact the arson squad 1-800-55-ARSON.



Black Coffee NW Café, The location was vandalized on September 30, 2020 when someone tried to break windows and set a fire on the outside of the building. Anyone with knowledge of that event is asked to contact the arson squad 1-800-55-ARSON.Black Coffee NW Café, 16743 Aurora Ave N in Shoreline, is co-owned by Black activist DarNesha Weary.