Black Coffee NW to open Saturday with voter registration drive
Friday, October 16, 2020
|New coffee shop opens Oct 17
Photo courtesy Black Coffee NW
Black Coffee NW is set to open their doors Saturday, October 17, 2020 at The Junction in the site where One Cup Coffee was located before the owner's retirement.
The location was vandalized on September 30, 2020 when someone tried to break windows and set a fire on the outside of the building. Anyone with knowledge of that event is asked to contact the arson squad 1-800-55-ARSON.
Black Coffee NW Café, 16743 Aurora Ave N in Shoreline, is co-owned by Black activist DarNesha Weary.
According to their website,
Black Coffee Northwest is about energy and creativity, and we exist to inspire and energize our community alike. We start with the best coffee and the best baristas around, add amazing local art, and bring you the most interesting publications from the world over.
Grand Opening on October 17 will feature a voter registration event.
Tess Owen at KOMO wrote a report for Seattle Refined about the new coffee shop:
Black Coffee Northwest is more than just a cup of coffee. It’s a movement.More specifically, it’s a grassroots, youth-driven initiative creating space in a Black-owned cafe and community hub in Shoreline. Co-owner DarNesha Weary has been an activist for the past 20 years, and Black Coffee Northwest offers a tangible home for that work.
Read her article HERE
