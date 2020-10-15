Median property values rose slightly in West Shoreline; fell in Lake City

Thursday, October 15, 2020

The King County Assessor’s office has begun the annual process of mailing out re-valuation notices to taxpayers. Notices will be arriving in the West Shoreline and Lake City areas soon. Median values rose .8% in west Shoreline, and fell 2.5% in Lake City. 

Each year, County Assessors appraise every commercial and residential parcel in the state. These values – set effective as of January 1 by state law – are then applied to the next year’s tax bill. Property values are being set on January 1, 2020, for taxes due in 2021.

Data indicates that home sale prices and overall home values have been relatively flat in the aggregate compared to last year. As always, values vary from city to city and neighborhood to neighborhood – some are up, and some are down. One significant factor in residential home values in King County is the increase in values in suburbs around Seattle, especially in the south end.

The Assessor has been monitoring the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While housing values have remained relatively steady so far, some commercial sectors have had their values severely impacted. These changes in value will be reflected in the 2021 assessed value for taxes payable in 2022.


 

